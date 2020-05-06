EPAC cancels Beauty and the Beast performances

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:

The Kids Theater Workshop has to cancel the LIVE Performancesof Beauty and the Beast that were scheduled for May 28th – June 7th at EPAC.

This was not a decision that was easy to make, and many different possible scenarios are still being discussed, in terms of any opportunities to perform “Beauty and the Beast” in the future. With so much uncertainty still remaining around the re-opening of businesses and relaxing of the social distancing requirements, the decision to cancel the LIVE Performances has been made.

The plan is to produce a ‘Mash Up’ video of all the students home performances, so that we can share it with the public, via the EPAC You Tube Channel and EPAC Website, as well as social media. Nothing can ever replace the exchange of energy between an amazing cast of talented children and their enthusiastic audiences at a live performance of musical theater, but we will continue to Sing and Dance, and make the world a better place. We will see you all again soon!

Thank you for all of your support,from EPAC Management (607)785-8903

www.endicottarts.com