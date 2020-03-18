EPAC Camelot CANCELLED

Up to the Minute
Posted: / Updated:

From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

The EPAC Repertory Co. regrets to inform the public, “Camelot” at the Robert Eckert Theater has been CANCELLED due the the PANDEMIC EMERGENCY

Performance Dates/Times: CANCELLED

April 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th of 2020

Note from the Director:

“It is with deepest sorrow that I have to cancel Camelot. Postponing and rescheduling in this years lineup is to uncertain at this time. Thank you for all your hard work and talent, it would’ve been a great show. I will do my best to get it into next years lineup. Stay healthy. I am so sorry.

I love you all. Pat Foti”

Thank you for you SUPPORT!

Refunds are available through the EPAC Box Office at the request of the ticket buyer.

(607) 785-8903 EPAC Box Office www.endicottarts.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local News