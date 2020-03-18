EPAC Camelot CANCELLED

From The Endicott Performing Arts Center:

The EPAC Repertory Co. regrets to inform the public, “Camelot” at the Robert Eckert Theater has been CANCELLED due the the PANDEMIC EMERGENCY

Performance Dates/Times: CANCELLED

April 2nd, 3rd, 4th & 5th of 2020

Note from the Director:

“It is with deepest sorrow that I have to cancel Camelot. Postponing and rescheduling in this years lineup is to uncertain at this time. Thank you for all your hard work and talent, it would’ve been a great show. I will do my best to get it into next years lineup. Stay healthy. I am so sorry.

I love you all. Pat Foti”

Thank you for you SUPPORT!

Refunds are available through the EPAC Box Office at the request of the ticket buyer.

(607) 785-8903 EPAC Box Office www.endicottarts.com