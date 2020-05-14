EPAC Auditions: By Appointment ONLY for “The Music Man” Virtual Event

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:
Auditions: Tuesday, May 26th 6-9pm
The EPAC Repertory Co. is auditioning by appointment ONLY, Actors and Singers for ALL ROLES. Those auditioning can use Back-Tracks or Sheet Music
Sheet Music: (double sided, 3 hole-punched, in a binder)
Sing One Verse and Chorus: An accompanist will be provided
Prepare a monologue: about 1 minute
CHECK HERE FOR CAST REQUIREMENTShttps://www.mtishows.com/the-music-man
The Music Man will be one of the VIRTUAL ON-LINE EVENTS that EPAC will be producing this SUMMER 2020. Performances will be LIVE STREAMING from EPAC to paid Audience Members, in the COMFORT of their own HOME.
This VIRTUAL Production will be directed by Connor Gates,with Musical Direction by Paula Bacorn,and Choreography by Kate Fabrizio
Rehearsals start: Tuesday, June 9th 2020
Rehearsal Schedule: June 9th – July 22nd Sundays (2 – 6pm), and Tuesdays & Thursdays (7 – 9pm)
Virtual LIVE Performances: July 23rd – 26th, 2020!(Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 8pm, & Sunday at 3pm)
To Schedule Auditions by Appointment:(607)785-8903 email: epacoffice102@gmail.com