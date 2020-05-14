EPAC Auditions: By Appointment ONLY for “The Music Man” Virtual Event

From the Endicott Performing Arts Center:

Auditions: Tuesday, May 26th 6-9pm

The EPAC Repertory Co. is auditioning by appointment ONLY, Actors and Singers for ALL ROLES. Those auditioning can use Back-Tracks or Sheet Music

Sheet Music: (double sided, 3 hole-punched, in a binder)



Sing One Verse and Chorus: An accompanist will be provided

Prepare a monologue: about 1 minute



CHECK HERE FOR CAST REQUIREMENTShttps://www.mtishows.com/the-music-man



The Music Man will be one of the VIRTUAL ON-LINE EVENTS that EPAC will be producing this SUMMER 2020. Performances will be LIVE STREAMING from EPAC to paid Audience Members, in the COMFORT of their own HOME.

This VIRTUAL Production will be directed by Connor Gates,with Musical Direction by Paula Bacorn,and Choreography by Kate Fabrizio

Rehearsals start: Tuesday, June 9th 2020

Rehearsal Schedule: June 9th – July 22nd Sundays (2 – 6pm), and Tuesdays & Thursdays (7 – 9pm)



Virtual LIVE Performances: July 23rd – 26th, 2020!(Thursday, Friday & Saturday at 8pm, & Sunday at 3pm)

To Schedule Auditions by Appointment:(607)785-8903 email: epacoffice102@gmail.com