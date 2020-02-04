Entrepreneurial Assistance Center Business Plan Competition winners Announced

From the offices of SUNY Broome:
Ten small business entrepreneurs graduated from the SUNY Broome’s Entrepreneurial Assistance Program (EAP) on Jan. 13, 2020. During the event, prize money was awarded for the first, second, third and fourth place winners in the EAC Business Plan competition.
The event took place on the third floor of the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, located at 120 Hawley St. in Binghamton.
The following is the list of the graduates with their business ideas:
- Emily Backus – South Side Seedlings
- Shakeema Brown – Ruby D. Consulting
- Kaitlin Capobianco – Life Beyond Hashtags
- Caprice Chavez – Classy Jungle
- John Hanyon – A & J Honey
- Denise and Renee Kovac – Geneva Gelato
- Katherine Larson – Real Wood Rentals
- Matthew Strawn – Handle It! Handyman
- Stephenie Swart – Stay. Endwell
Winners announced:
- Perfect Attendance: Denise and Renee Kovac, Katherine Larson and Stephenie Swart
- 4th place winners (tie) – A & J Honey (John Hanyon) and Geneva Gelato (Denise and Renee Kovac)
- 3rd place winner – Real Woods Rentals (Katherine Larson)
- 2nd place winner – Handle It! Handyman (Matthew Strawn)
- 1st place winner – Stay. Endwell (Stephenie Swart)