Entrepreneurial Assistance Center Business Plan Competition winners Announced

From the offices of SUNY Broome:

Ten small business entrepreneurs graduated from the SUNY Broome’s Entrepreneurial Assistance Program (EAP) on Jan. 13, 2020. During the event, prize money was awarded for the first, second, third and fourth place winners in the EAC Business Plan competition.

The event took place on the third floor of the Koffman Southern Tier Incubator, located at 120 Hawley St. in Binghamton.

The following is the list of the graduates with their business ideas:

Emily Backus – South Side Seedlings

Shakeema Brown – Ruby D. Consulting

Kaitlin Capobianco – Life Beyond Hashtags

Caprice Chavez – Classy Jungle

John Hanyon – A & J Honey

Denise and Renee Kovac – Geneva Gelato

Katherine Larson – Real Wood Rentals

Matthew Strawn – Handle It! Handyman

Stephenie Swart – Stay. Endwell

Winners announced: