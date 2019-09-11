From the Binghamton Zoo:

Enrichment Weekend at the Binghamton Zoo

Binghamton, NY- Visit the Binghamton Zoo on Saturday, September 14th and Sunday, September 15th to see and learn about the impact enrichment and training has on the lives of the animals at the zoo.

This important part of animal welfare happens every day, but isn’t always seen by the public!

Scents, sounds, cardboard objects, food and more stimulate and engage natural behaviors.

Enrichment stations will be set up from 11:00 am – 2:00 pm and will include making enrichment for the zoo animals and your own pets.

You’ll also learn how we can connect to enrichment and some examples of items/activities used to create new environments for humans and animals alike.

The following Keeper Talks will also take place on Saturday and Sunday.

• 11:00 am – Goat

• 12:00 pm – Spotted-necked otter

• 1:30 pm – Arctic fox

• 3:00 pm – Black-and-white ruffed lemur

Guests to the zoo are invited to bring an enrichment item to donate to our animals.

Visit rossparkzoo.com/enrichment to see the zookeepers’ Enrichment Wish List, and to learn more about our enrichment program.

The Binghamton Zoo is located at 60 Morgan Road in Binghamton, NY. General admission is $9 for adults and $7 for children ages 3-11.

The admissions booth is open from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm daily and the zoo closes at 5:00 pm.

For more information, call (607) 724-5461 or visit the zoo website at rossparkzoo.com.