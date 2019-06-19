Enjoy a Night out With the Twin Tiers Honor Flight

Join the Twin Tiers Honor Flight at the American Legion, Post 89 at 118 Jensen Road in Vestal for a benefit lasagna dinner and dancing this Saturday, June 22nd from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Dinner includes meat or veggie lasagna, salad, bread and butter, and non-alcoholic beverages (cash bar will be open). Admission is $12.00 for meal and dancing. Not interested in eating? Dancing only admission is $5.00.

All the proceeds will help the Twin Tiers Honor Flight gift local veterans with the trip of a lifetime to their war memorials in Washington, D.C. at no cost to the veteran.

If you’d like to buy tickets in advance you’re welcome to do that here. Please note that after purchasing tickets through this website, you will receive a confirmation email. Please print your confirmation and bring it with you to the dinner or be ready to show the email on your smartphone at the door.

