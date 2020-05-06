Endicott Police are continuing the investigation of Endicott man, Dominic Davy

From The Endicott Police Department:

The Endicott Police Department is continuing the investigation of an Endicott man who has not been seen or heard from since Friday, April 10, 2020.

Dominic M. Davy, age 30, was last seen at approximately 4:00 AM on Friday April 10, 2020 at his residence on Moss Avenue in the Village of Endicott. Davy is a black male, described as being approximately 6 feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. Davy was last seen wearing a dark colored shirt, dark shorts, and gray/orange sneakers.

Davy’s vehicle, a brown Jeep, was located on April 10, 2020 in the 400 block of River Terrace in the Village of Endicott. Numerous leads have been pursued, as well as several ground and river searches.

The investigation continues to be pursued as a Missing Person Report and there is no suspicion of criminal activity however criminal activity is never ruled out until the investigation is complete.

Endicott Police are requesting residents and businesses in the Village of Endicott and especially locations in West Endicott or those near the Susquehanna River to review home or business security video or other closed circuit video during the early morning hours of April 10th – especially between the hours of 4 AM and 8 AM, to look for any indications of Mr. Davy or his vehicle being captured on video.

Anyone with video or other knowledge or information regarding Mr. Davy is asked to contact the Endicott Police Department at 607-785-3341