Endicott man sentenced 15 years to life for burglary

From The Office of the Stephen K Cornwell Jr:

(BINGHAMTON, NY) – Paul R. Huss today was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, after being found guilty in July of burglary, grand larceny, and criminal possession of stolen property.



PAUL R. HUSS, DOB: 07/16/1970 140.20

Burglary, in the third degree, a Class D Felony; 155.30

Grand Larceny, in the fourth degree, a Class E Felony; and 165.40

Criminal Possession of Stolen Property, in the fifth degree, a Misdemeanor.



At trial, prosecutors proved Huss unlawfully entered a building in Vestal, with the intent to commit a crime, and did steal a 2000 Ford F-550 truck, and various tools, belonging to a Vestal business.



Huss was determined to be a second violent felony offender, with 22 prior arrests, and numerous felony convictions, resulting in a prison sentence of 15 years to life