Endicott Applefest Returns Saturday, September 18

From the Organizers of Applefest:

Washington Avenue in Endicott is preparing to welcome vendors and visitors to Applefest on Saturday, September 18, 2021, from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

In its 36th year, the 2021 Applefest features more than 75 vendors and an extensive showcase of apples, homemade apple products, and a new hard cider station. Visitors can also enjoy fare from local restaurants, food trucks, and live music performances. More information can be found on the Endicott Apple Festival Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/EndicottAppleFest/

Organizers are excited for the return of Applefest to celebrate the coming fall season, support local business, and uplift the community spirit. The Silver Apple Sponsor is BAE Systems.

The festival area runs along Washington Avenue between North Street and Broad Street. Village lot and off-street parking are available.