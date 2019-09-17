Endicott Apple Fest is back

From the Endicott Apple Fest:

Mark your calendars! Endicott’s annual Apple Fest is back to ring in the fall season! The autumnal-themed event, a local tradition since 1985, will span Endicott’s Washington Avenue with live music, entertainment and food and retail vendors on Saturday, September 21 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Food options will include: barbecue from Smokey Legends; Mexican cuisine from Grandma’s Mexican Restaurant; kettle corn; shaved Hawaiian ice, chicken fingers, monkey fries and lemonade; The Kuckoo’s Nest; mac and cheese from Alexander’s Café; tacos from Marilu’s Catering; burgers and sausage from the Downtown Quarterback; spiedies from Salamida’s; rice and empanadas from Sabor Food Truck and funnel cakes from Gramp’s.

Musical performances will take place at the main stage as well as in the dining area, which will be located next to Endicott Florist.

The main stage performance schedule is as follows: Rich Wilson performing from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Last Call from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Two Dollar Pistol from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Dining area performers include Marv Williams, performing from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m., Bass & Brown from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and Those Damn Dudes from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The dining area will also feature Stop That Game Truck, an entertainment option for kids and kids at heart alike.

The mobile video game theater will be available from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. with multiple TV screens to play games on Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U and PS4.

The event will also include a variety of retail vendors and, of course, fresh New York State apples.

For more information, please visit the Endicott Applefest 2019 event page on Facebook.