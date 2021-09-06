Emerging Leaders Society to hold Family Friend Mini- Golf Tournament to help raise money for the United Way of Broome County Annual Campaign

From the United Way of Broome County:

Vestal, NY -September 23rd Emerging Leaders Society (ELS) will be holding their first annual mini- golf tournament to help raise funds for the United Way of Broome County (UWBC) at Chucksters. This is event can be enjoyed by all ages.

There will be two flights, 5 and 7pm. In each flight we will provide winners for 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners.

This is event is already receiving attraction from many local companies. Our Platinum Sponsors include Empower Federal Credit Union, GHS Federal Credit Union, Community Foundation of South Central NY, Lesko Financial, SUNY Broome, Visions Federal Credit Union, and NBT Bank. We also other various level sponsors and happy to have a great support from the local businesses.

We are looking to gain more golfers for each flight! The ticket amount is $25 and includes the round of mini-golf, food, and contribution to UWBC annual campaign.

The Emerging Leaders Society consists of a dynamic group all about making connections – with a purpose. With the ELS, young professionals have opportunities to give back to Broome County at events while meeting other ambitious and passionate young professionals.

Attendance is expected to be upwards of 140 people.

Individuals or teams are able to sign up at: www.uwbroome.org/elss-minigolf-event