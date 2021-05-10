Ely Park Golf Course Open For 2021 Season

From the office of Mayor Richard David:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — Mayor Richard C. David on Thursday announced Ely Park Golf Course, the City-owned golf course at 67 Ridge St. in Binghamton, is open for the 2021 season.

“The 2021 season will mark a new chapter for the City’s historic Ely Park Golf Course, bringing in an experienced national firm to manage our municipal golf course,” said Mayor David. “We have the right team in place to improve course conditions and attract more residents and visitors to play golf and enjoy the beautiful views at Ely Park.”

All 18 holes are open for play Thursday and Ely Park’s first leagues of the season begin this week.

In March, Mayor David announced the City would hire Indigo Golf Partners, a national golf management firm, to operate the course. Built in 1932, Ely Park Golf Course has always been owned by the City of Binghamton.

As part of a five-year agreement with the City, Indigo Golf Partners will manage all golf operations, course maintenance, food and beverage sales, marketing, and financial and administrative duties at Ely Park Golf Course. Indigo manages more than 160 golf facilities throughout the U.S., including 90 publicly owned courses.

Indigo-managed courses host several junior golf initiatives, including GoFutures, First Tee and PGA Jr. League programs to grow youth participation. Indigo plans to bring youth initiatives to Ely Park starting this year.

The City and Indigo will also explore non-golf events and outdoor recreation opportunities at Ely Park for the 2021 season and beyond.

For more information and to book a tee time, visit: https://www.golfelypark.com or call (607) 772-7231.

Follow the Ely Park Golf Course Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Ely-Park-Golf-Course-110025171234738