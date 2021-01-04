Ellis Paul to perform online concert for 6 On The Square

From 6 On The Square:

With in-person concerts on hold, 6 On The Square in Oxford will host an online concert featuring singer/songwriter Ellis Paul at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 9.

Paul is hailed as a troubadour, a singer/songwriter, a folky and a storyteller, and the tattoo of Woody Guthrie on his arm says a lot about his approach to music. The Maine native also lists Joni Mitchell, Bob Dylan and James Taylor among the influences for his intimate, provocative and romantic tales of everyday lives.

Paul has been called the quintessential Boston songwriter more than a few times and has garnered the recognition and awards to back up that claim, including a shelf full of Boston Music Awards. Since coming onto the scene in 1993 with his independent debut, “Say Something,” he hasn’t slowed or weakened as a performer or a writer.

His 1994 album “Stories” secured him a deal with Rounder Records and a national following. He started spending about two-thirds of the year on the road, a pace that continues today.

Over the years and albums, his songs have gotten more personal. He purposely turned the looking glass onto his own life for 1998’s aptly titled “Translucent Soul,” as he publicly worked through the pain of his divorce.

Following hot on the heels of 1999’s double-CD “Live,” the new millennium saw Paul’s song “The World Ain’t Slowing Down” featured in the film “Me, Myself and Irene” starring Jim Carrey.

His eighth studio release, a collection of previously unreleased tracks called “Sweet Mistakes,” arrived in 2001, followed by “Speed of Trees” (2002), a two-disc career retrospective (2006), a

children’s record inspired by the birth of his second daughter called “The Dragonfly Races” (2008), and a new studio album, “The Day After Everything Changed,” in 2010.

In 2012, Paul released his second children’s record, “The Hero in You,” which featured songs about Benjamin Franklin, Georgia O’ Keefe, Rosa Parks, Thomas Edison and other notable Americans that Paul deemed heroic. He released “Chasing Beauty” in 2014.

His 20th studio album, “The Storyteller’s Suitcase,” came out in 2019, with Paul acting as his own producer for the first time. He also released it on his Rosella Records label. Among its subjects are reflections on his 30 years on the road, his reaction to the 2017 Charlottesville rally, a soldier’s PTSD, a family reunion gone wrong, and how he explained the afterlife to his young daughter.

“It’s a personal album, it’s about family, fatherhood,” Paul says. “I’m writing songs still about the search for love and acceptance, but it’s also about Charlottesville, soldiers, and elections. I have this skill set that I didn’t have in my 20s and 30s. It’s patience, maybe, a little more wisdom. And an attitude that I haven’t got anything to lose. I already have a supportive audience.”

Paul stayed active during the pandemic in 2020, using his Patreon page (where users can directly support musicians and artists) to host virtual concerts he dubbed the Traveling Medicine Show — many with themes and featuring cover versions of other singer/songwriters. He released a Patreon-only album, “Traveling Medicine Show: Vol. 1,” featuring the best of those cover songs.

For more information, go online to ellispaul.com.

Tickets for the Jan. 9 online concert are $20 (plus $2 service fee); purchase online at 6onthesquare.org. Those who buy tickets will receive emails about how to view the show on Zoom.

6 On The Square, Inc. is an intimate, not-for-profit, volunteer-based acoustic music listening room and arts venue located at 6 Lafayette Park in downtown Oxford.