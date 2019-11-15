From: Endicott Performing Arts Center

December 6th, 7th & 8th, 2019

Friday & Saturday night at 8pm

Saturday & Sunday matinee at 3pm

The EPAC Rep. Company will be ‘SINGING LOUD FOR ALL TO HEAR’

with their production of ELF the Musical!

Embrace your inner “elf” this holiday season with this production of Elf.

The show, featuring the full adult EPAC Repertory Company opens on December 6th, running through the Dec. 8th, with four performances scheduled on Friday and Saturday night at 8pm, and Saturday and Sunday afternoons at 3pm.

This production is directed by Patrick Foti, with musical direction by Paula Bacorn and Choreography by Emily Foti.

Elf the Musical is an uplifting musical about one elf’s quest to find his true identity. The story encourages each of us to approach each day with goodwill, wonder and cheer. From the first rehearsal the performers from EPAC have worked together as a team to create this wonderful experience for the community to enjoy.

Tickets are On-SALE NOW!

$20 for Adults

$18 for Seniors and children 12 and under

For more information on the show or to reserve tickets please call the EPAC Box office at

(607)785-8903 or visit www.endicottarts.com

Elf The Musical is based on the 2003 New Line Cinema hit movie and features songs like “Happy All the Time”, “Sparklejollytwinklejingley”, “A Christmas Song”, and “Nobody Cares about Santa”.

The musical tells the story of a young orphan who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported to the North Pole.

The would-be elf is given the name Buddy and raised by elves in the North Pole.

Buddy lives happily unaware that he is actually a human until his enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth.

With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father and discover his true identity.

Faced with the harsh reality that his father is on the naughty list, and his stepbrother doesn’t even believe in Santa, Buddy is determined to win over his new family and help New York remember the true meaning of the holidays.

EPAC Box Office:

www.endicottarts.com, (607)785-8903

Endicott Performing Arts Center

Robert Eckert Theater

102 Washington Ave. Endicott, NY 13760 (Monday- Friday, 9am – 5pm, and 1 hour prior to show times