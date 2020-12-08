Electronics Recycling in the Village of Endicott

From the Village of Endicott:
With holiday shopping season upon us, gifts of electronics and TV’s are common. The Village of Endicott does not pick up electronics and TV’s that residents may want to dispose of. Residents should take those items to one of the following sites:
Town of Union Scarborough Drive Dump
Monday – Saturday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm (Closed between 12:00 – 12:30 pm)
During weeks that have a holiday, please call ahead for Saturday operation.
Broome County Landfill
Monday – Friday 7:00 am – 2:45 pm Saturday 7:00 am -11:45 am
Best Buy – Vestal
Regular Business Hours
Staples – Vestal
Regular Business Hours
Please see the Village of Endicott Website for more information at www.endicottny.com