Electronics Recycling in the Village of Endicott

From the Village of Endicott:

With holiday shopping season upon us, gifts of electronics and TV’s are common. The Village of Endicott does not pick up electronics and TV’s that residents may want to dispose of. Residents should take those items to one of the following sites:

Town of Union Scarborough Drive Dump

Monday – Saturday 9:00 am – 4:00 pm (Closed between 12:00 – 12:30 pm)

During weeks that have a holiday, please call ahead for Saturday operation.

Broome County Landfill

Monday – Friday 7:00 am – 2:45 pm Saturday 7:00 am -11:45 am

Best Buy – Vestal

Regular Business Hours

Staples – Vestal

Regular Business Hours

Please see the Village of Endicott Website for more information at www.endicottny.com