Elderwood at Waverly Pauses to Give Thanks Facility pays tribute to staff & community supporters

From Elderwood at Waverly:

WAVERLY, NY Senior leaders from Elderwood paused today to recognize the hard work and dedication of its staff in their fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Maria Landy, administrator for the facility and a staff of more than 300 women and men cared for nearly 75 residents with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

Today, the facility is COVID-free. “Hero seems like a term we’ve heard a lot lately, yet it seems inadequate to describe the actions, character, and compassion of this staff and their care for our residents,” Landy said. “No less important was the support we received from the community, our healthcare partners at Guthrie, and from state and county health officials and government leaders.”

Staff enjoyed a picnic lunch at the facility and a late summer treat from a local ice cream truck. Elderwood officials were on hand to recognize the entire team at Elderwood at Waverly. Jeffrey Rubin, DMD, co-CEO for Elderwood remarked on the staff’s commitment. “This is where courage and compassion intersect, this is where caregiving is a vocation and not just a job,” said Rubin. “We are truly blessed to have a staff so committed and a community so supportive.”

The pandemic has claimed the lives of nearly 180,000 Americans and the Staff at Elderwood paused to remember those who lost their fight with the virus and celebrated the many “COVID Conquerors” who overcame the virus with a full recovery. The celebration also served as an occasion to recognize staff members from both the skilled nursing facility, and Elderwood Assisted Living at Waverly, for their years of service with Elderwood.

“The pandemic isn’t over, and we continue to be vigilant, taking what we’ve learned and enhancing best practices to help ensure the safety of our residents and our staff,” Landy added.

Staff at the facility were joined outside by a small group of officials, including Congressman Tom Reed (R-NY 23rd Congressional District) whose efforts helped in procuring personal protective equipment (PPE) at the height of the pandemic in Tioga County.