Elderwood Announces Visitor Restrictions as Precautionary Measure

From Elderwood Senior Care:

COVID-19 guidance from the CDC and other agencies calls for restrictions

BUFFALO, NY – Based on guidance from the CDC and other health agencies regarding COVID-19, and an abundance of caution, Elderwood has issued temporary visitor restrictions at all of our senior care communities in New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont. No unnecessary visitors will be allowed into these facilities. Those individuals that must enter, including Elderwood staff, must complete a health screening prior to moving throughout the facility.

Currently there are no cases of COVID-19, suspected or confirmed at any Elderwood care communities.

“Our staff is highly trained in addressing the unique healthcare needs of seniors and those with weakened immune systems. We are focused on our residents’ health and are highly prepared to provide care and prevent the spread of infection,” said Rebecca Littler, RN, chief nursing officer for Elderwood.

Anyone, including facility staff and vendors, who require access to Elderwood senior care communities must undergo a health screening to review recent international travel and to evaluate any signs or symptoms of respiratory illness. Anyone who has travelled to an area of increased incidence of COVID-19 or who displays symptoms will be denied access.

Family and friends are asked to postpone visiting residents within Elderwood care communities unless absolutely necessary. Permission to do so from the facility will be required. The greatest risk to residents comes from individuals introducing pathogens from the community into the facility.

Additionally, Elderwood has suspended student clinical rotation programs, volunteer activities, group activities at the facilities and group outings into the community. “These measures display an abundance of caution, that we believe are prudent given the impact COVID-19 has had on populations like those in our senior communities,” Littler added. Elderwood is encouraging the use of technology like Facetime, Skype, and even phone calls to keep in touch with loved ones. For additional information, visit http://www.elderwood.com/