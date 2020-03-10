Easter Egg Hunt Egg-Stravaganza!

From Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church:

What: There will be new and EGG-CITING EGG-TIVITIES at our annual Easter Egg Hunt at Park Terrace United Methodist Church. These include face painting, crafts, games, the egg hunt, a visit by the Easter Bunny, photos and more!

Refreshments will be served. Free will donation for the Food Pantry-Bring a Can-if you can.

When: Sunday, April 5th @ 2 p.m.

Where: Park Terrace Community United Methodist Church 30 Glann Road Apalachin, NY 13732

Why:  It is an EGG-CELLENT time!

