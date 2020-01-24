Early Registration has opened for Vestal High School’s “Running of the Bears!”

From the Vestal Central School District:

It’s time for “Running Bears” to lace up their sneakers for the eighth annual “Running of the Bears” 5K Run/Walk on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Vestal High School! Hosted by Vestal High School’s Varsity Club and community sponsors, all proceeds from the race will be donated to Team Hopefull, a local non-profit organization funding research and support services for people with Prader-Willi Syndrome.



Running Bears will take their marks on the starting line in front of the Vestal High School, 205 Woodlawn Drive. Bear Cubs can enjoy the free “Kids Fun Run” for children, which will begin at 9 a.m. indoors.

The 5K features staggered race starts for walkers and runners at 9:30 and 10 a.m.

Pre-registration is open now, and Running Bears who register by March 13 will receive this year’s one-of-a-kind, student-designed T-shirt. Race-day registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and fees are $25 for adult runners and walkers or $20/person for teams of eight or more.

Student registration fees for Running Bear participants age 18 and under are $20 per individual runner/walker and $15/student for teams of eight or more.

For more information, visit the Running of the Bears 5K website at https://bears5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=10361 to register online.

Or, you can visit the District website at https://www.vestal.stier.org/ and click the link next to the Running Bear logo under “Vestal Central School District News” on the Home page to find a registration form.



Prader Willi Syndrome is a complex genetic disorder affecting appetite, growth, metabolism and behavior. For more information, visit https://www.pwsausa.org/