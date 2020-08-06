During Legislative Breakfast, US Chamber & Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Honors Brindisi with National Spirit of Enterprise Award

From the office of Congressman Anthony Brindisi:

Congressman Joins Greater Binghamton Chamber Of Commerce Legislative Breakfast

Brindisi: I Will Always Work to Create Jobs and Strengthen Our Upstate Economy

Congressman Anthony Brindisi today accepted the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Spirit of Enterprise Award during a Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce virtual breakfast. In addition to the award ceremony, Brindisi joined the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce’s meeting and spoke with community leaders and small business owners about the best path forward for safely re-opening the economy.

“If there’s one thing that sets our region apart, it’s our commitment to getting the job done, and I bring that work ethic with me to every meeting, committee hearing, and vote on the House Floor,” said Brindisi. “I will keep advocating for our small businesses and working with Democrats and Republicans to get results for our communities.”

“We are encouraged that Congressman Brindisi had the record to receive the US Chamber’s Spirit of Enterprise Award. We are thankful our representative was recognized for his bipartisanship and promotion of pro-growth policies such as the USMCA and we look forward to working with him in the future on behalf of our local business community,” said Stacey Duncan; President and CEO of the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce.

In Congress, Brindisi sent four pieces of legislation to President Trump’s desk including his SPOONSS Act which created jobs in Upstate New York by requiring the Department of Defense to purchase flatware that is made in America. Additionally, Brindisi played a key role in getting the United States-Mexico-Canada agreement across the finish line.

Earlier this year, Brindisi received two additional awards from the Chamber of Commerce. He received the Abraham Lincoln Leadership for America Award and the Jefferson-Hamilton Award for Bipartisanship. Brindisi has built a reputation as a bipartisan, results-oriented leader in Congress.