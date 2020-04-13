During a pandemic, Legal Aid Society of Mid New York, INC., adapts to meet the needs of the community

From The Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York:

The Legal Aid Society of Mid-New York, Inc (LASMNY) wants the public to know they are open for business. The free civil legal services law firm, serving 13 counties across central New York, is committed to public service.

“We are an important resource for our clients and the community during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Now is the time for people to know of their civil legal rights and protections. In response, we are investing in technology resources to help our attorneys and paralegals work remotely,” Executive Director, Paul Lupia, Esq, said. “We have purchased equipment and software that allows our staff to provide counsel and advice despite being away from our usual workplaces.”

The possible growing legal needs arising from the coronavirus pandemic include; loss of employment, evictions, foreclosures, obtaining and maintaining government benefits, domestic violence, and sexual assault.

“We represent survivors of violence,” Christina Reilly, Esq, Managing Attorney in Utica said. “We predict that there will be additional need for assistance from survivors and disturbances to the usual manner of accessing those services. LASMNY is committed to making ourselves available while working remotely. Our intake lines are still open.”

As people in our community are asked to shelter in place, survivors and victims of domestic violence face the possibility of living at home with their abusers, who may have lost their employment or may be working from home. These changes to the normal routine could create additional stressors that lead to violence.

The Social Security Administration is warning about scams, including calls and letters being made to individuals to cut off or suspend their benefits. Also, reports of potential consumers and medical scams are abound in these trying circumstances.

“In times of crisis, LASMNY is here to help. The most vulnerable in our community, those that meet our guidelines and qualify for our support, can proactively access counsel and advice,” Paul Lupia, said.

An anchor in central New York since 1952, LASMNY serves 13 counties, including Broome, Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Herkimer, Jefferson, Lewis, Madison, Oneida, Onondaga, Oswego, and Otsego. LASMNY is a not-for-profit law office. They provide free civil legal information, advice, and representation to people who can’t afford a lawyer. If you would like more information you can visit www.lasmny.org, or if you would like to seek civil legal advice call their HelpLine 1-(877)-777-6152.