Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation Awards $85,000 in Grants to Support Coronavirus Response in Upstate New York

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation, an independent organization powered by Dunkin’, is awarding $85,000 in emergency response funding to health and hunger relief organizations in upstate New York to assist in coronavirus (COVID-19) response efforts.

The donation comes as many health and hunger relief organizations are experiencing a significant increase in the volume of clients they serve and unprecedented and costly challenges in the wake of the pandemic. The emergency grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation are designed to provide flexible funding for organizations as they provide critical care to their communities.

“One of our most important missions during this health crisis has been to provide assistance to the communities we serve. During these unprecedented times, we want our community partners to know that we’ll always be there for them,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager New York Region Eric Stensland. “I’m extremely proud that the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is making a difference when needed the most.”

The following health and hunger relief organizations have been awarded funding:

$20,000 to Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York: The Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York will utilize the funding to hire additional staff to help meet growing needs in their efforts to collect and distribute food to nearly 1,000 charitable agencies across 23 counties in New York.

$20,000 to Food Bank of Central New York: Food Bank of Central New York will use the funding to create and distribute emergency food boxes for children and families in need. Each box is intended to provide enough meals for a household for up to five days. Boxes contain a variety of non-perishable staple food items, such as rice, cereal, peanut butter, jelly, orange juice, canned fruits and vegetables, and macaroni and cheese.

$15,000 to Delaware Opportunities Inc.: Delaware Opportunities Inc. provides a variety of emergency services to people in Delaware County. The funding will be used to offer food, transportation and grants to individuals with urgent household bills.

$10,000 to Lowville Food Pantry Inc.: Lowville Food Pantry Inc. will use the funding to purchase additional food through Food Bank of Central New York to stock its emergency pantry.

$10,000 to Veterans & Community Housing Coalition Inc.: Veterans & Community Housing Coalition Inc. will use the funding to provide food to homeless veterans and their families.

$5,000 to Senior Services of Albany: Senior Services of Albany will use the funding to redeploy and mobilize staff to open three senior assurance centers in Albany, Cohoes, and Watervliet, where daily and weekly outreach calls will be made to nearly 700 older adults.

$5,000 to Rome Rescue Mission: Rome Rescue Mission will use the funding to continue aiding families, the elderly and veterans. Currently, their mobile mission is delivering meals, clothing, blankets and other necessities in the community.

Donations to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be made at www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.