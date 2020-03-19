Dunkin’ Foundation Activates $1.25 million in Emergency Funding for Coronavirus Response

From The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation is activating $1.25 million in emergency funding to support health and hunger relief organizations on the frontlines of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) response.

This includes a $250,000 donation to the Boston Resiliency Fund which was established by Boston Mayor Marty Walsh to provide essential services to Boston residents whose health and well-being are most immediately impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation brings joy to kids battling hunger or illness. Many of the Foundation’s grantees, which include health and hunger relief organizations, are seeing a huge uptick in the volume of clients they serve and are facing unprecedented and costly challenges in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Emergency grants from the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation are meant to provide flexible funding for organizations so they can apply for the support they need.

“At Dunkin’, we care deeply about the neighborhoods we serve. In these unprecedented times, I want our community partners to know that Dunkin’ has their backs,” said Dave Hoffmann, Dunkin’ Brands CEO. “I’m proud that our Foundation can make a difference at the heart of the relief effort where our communities need it most.”

Knowing hospitals are preparing for unprecedented numbers and food banks and pantries are experiencing disruptions to their supply chains, volunteer bases and delivery systems, the Foundation has decided to open flexible funding to respond to grantees’ needs.

“Dunkin’ is made up of thousands of independent businessmen and women who care deeply about the communities they serve and demonstrate that care by supporting our Foundation in addition to hundreds of other local charities,” said Alex Smigelski, Dunkin’ Franchisee and Co-Chair of the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation. “The Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation has been working with hunger relief organizations and hospitals for many years, and we know that now, more than ever, they need resources and flexibility to be able to help those most impacted by the pandemic. We are happy to be able to give this support and want to encourage everyone to step in to help our communities during this time of great need.”

Donations to the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation’s COVID-19 Emergency Fund can be made at www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org.

Nonprofits in the Southern Tier are invited to apply for a grant at www.joyinchildhoodfoundation.org/covid19grants. Grants will be reviewed on a rolling basis and donations will be made immediately upon approval.