Dunkin’ Donates nearly $12,000 to Southern Tier Non-Profit as a result of annual iced coffee day

BINGHAMTON, NY – Dunkin’ today announced nearly $12,000 in donations to two Southern Tier non-profit organizations: the United Health Services (UHS) Foundation and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

The donation is the result of Dunkin’s annual Iced Coffee Day fundraising campaign, which occurred on May 26.

During the event, participating Dunkin’ franchisees in the Southern Tier donated one dollar for every Iced Coffee sold to either the Food Bank of the Southern Tier or the UHS Foundation.

The UHS Foundation received a donation totaling $7,015 and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier was the recipient of a $4,725 donation from Dunkin’ and their guests.

“We are excited to make this donation to these two outstanding organizations,” said Eric Stensland, Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager.

“Dunkin’ is proud of the support our guests have shown to the UHS Foundation and the Food Bank of the Southern Tier through our Iced Coffee Day campaign. It shows that New York’s Southern Tier continues to run on Dunkin’.”

The UHS Foundation, located in Binghamton, will use the donation to support pediatric patients during both regular visits and hospital stays.

“A very special thank you to Dunkin, its employees and everyone in the Binghamton community who enjoyed an iced coffee,” said Cory Jacobs, Executive Director of the UHS Foundation.

“This donation will allow us to provide additional support for our pediatric patients, such as the Reach Out and Read program that provides books at well-child visits or the tablets and activity books for children staying in the hospital.”

The Food Bank of the Southern Tier, located in Elmira, will use the Iced Coffee Day donation to help build and sustain hunger-free communities throughout the region and provide hope to many families in need.

“The Food Bank of the Southern Tier is so grateful for the support we receive from our corporate partners like Dunkin.

Thank you to Dunkin’ customers for helping us build and sustain hunger-free communities throughout the Southern Tier,” said Natasha Thompson, President & CEO of the Food Bank of the Southern Tier.

“The funds raised by Dunkin’ during the Iced Coffee Day campaign can provide over 14,175 meals, making an impact in our community and providing hope to many of our neighbors in need.”

For more information about the United Health Services Foundation, visit: https://www.nyuhs.org/give-back/uhs-foundation.

For more information about the Food Bank of the Southern Tier, visit: https://www.foodbankst.org/.

To learn more about Dunkin’, visit www.DunkinDonuts.com or subscribe to the Dunkin’ blog to receive notifications at https://news.dunkindonuts.com/blog.