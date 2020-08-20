Dunkin’ announces return of “Iced Coffee Day” to the Southern Tier

From Dunkin:

$1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold on August 26 to benefit UHS Foundation

BINGHAMTON, New York; August 20, 2020 – Dunkin’ is inviting Southern Tier residents to enjoy a cool beverage while giving back to the community during its annual Iced Coffee Day.

On Wednesday, August 26, $1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in Binghamton will directly benefit the UHS Foundation, the charitable arm of the UHS Wilson Medical Center and UHS Binghamton General Hospital. Iced Coffee Day has generated nearly $25,000 for non-profits in the Southern Tier since 2018.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the UHS Foundation and bring back our Iced Coffee Day celebration for another year,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “We hope our guests will join us on August 26 to raise funds for this important local organization while enjoying their favorite iced beverage.”

The UHS Foundation raises funds for state-of-the-art equipment, patient care facilities and community outreach programs that help UHS Wilson Medical Center and UHS Binghamton General Hospital remain leading providers of medical care in the region. The foundation’s mission is to support innovation, service and quality at UHS by attracting donors and managing gifts, all in an effort to become the region’s health-related charitable organization of choice.

As part of its response to the coronavirus pandemic, UHS Hospitals designated three floors at its two hospitals for the care of coronavirus patients, including the creation of negative-pressure rooms. UHS Hospitals also developed special procedures and locations for screening and testing, and established a coronavirus command center to coordinate all virus-related actions within its healthcare system.

“Over the last few years, Dunkin’ has become a fantastic philanthropic partner with UHS,” said Cory Jacobs, Executive Director of the UHS Foundation. “In addition to the annual Iced Coffee Day event, the Dunkin’ Joy in Childhood Foundation recently funded the renovation of the family lounge in our pediatric unit at UHS Wilson Medical Center. We are also grateful for the support of our local Dunkin’ crew members who have chosen us as their charity of choice.”

Dunkin’ keeps Southern Tier residents running all day long with Iced Coffee, both at home and on the go. Guests can customize their Iced Coffee in Dunkin’ restaurants to be just the way they like it, with different dairy, sweetener and flavor options. Dunkin’ is the market leader in the Iced Coffee category, delivering freshly brewed Iced Coffee to guests every day, with a smooth, delicious taste.

