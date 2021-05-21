Dunkin’ announces return of “Iced Coffee Day” to the Southern Tier

From Dunkin’:

BINGHAMTON, – Dunkin’ is inviting Southern Tier residents to enjoy a cool beverage while giving back to the community during its annual Iced Coffee Day. On Wednesday, May 26, $1 from every cup of Iced Coffee sold at participating Dunkin’ restaurants in the Southern Tier will directly benefit the UHS Foundation, the charitable arm of the UHS Wilson Medical Center and UHS Binghamton General Hospital.

Since its inception in 2018, Iced Coffee Day has generated more than $38,000 for non-profits in the Southern Tier.

“We are pleased to continue our partnership with the UHS Foundation and bring back our Iced Coffee Day celebration for yet another year,” said Dunkin’ Field Marketing Manager Eric Stensland. “We hope our guests will join us on May 26 to raise funds for this important local organization while enjoying their favorite iced beverage.”

The UHS Foundation raises funds for state-of-the-art equipment, patient care facilities and community outreach programs that help UHS Wilson Medical Center and UHS Binghamton General Hospital remain leading providers of medical care in the region. The foundation’s mission is to support innovation, service and quality at UHS through the donations received by grateful patients, community members and UHS employees.

“The UHS Foundation is incredibly grateful to the Southern Tier community that really stepped up and supported our hospitals during the pandemic. Dunkin’ was one of those partners who provided coffee for our frontline medical workers several times throughout the year,” said Cory Jacobs, Executive Director, UHS Foundation. “Proceeds from this year’s Iced Coffee Day will support UHS pediatric patients. We are so proud to be the charity of choice again this year.”

Dunkin’ keeps Southern Tier residents running all day long with Iced Coffee, both at home and on the go. Guests can customize their Iced Coffee in Dunkin’ restaurants to be just the way they like it, with different dairy, sweetener and flavor options. Dunkin’ is the market leader in the Iced Coffee category, delivering freshly brewed Iced Coffee to guests every day, with a smooth, delicious taste.

