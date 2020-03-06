Dun Dun Dun Duuuuuuun! Beethoven Symphonies 4 & 5 are Coming!

From a breezy, upbeat prelude to the epic re-telling of “fate knocking on the door,” Beethoven’s Fourth & Fifth Symphonies pair together effortlessly to woo & wow you in eight transformative movements.

Tickets start at just $20 for Adults, and Children are FREE with the purchase of an Adult Ticket. College Students are $10 with a Student I.D. call the BPO Box Office to purchase Child Tickets and Student Tickets.

Pre-Concert Dinner: Join us at 5:30pm at the DoubleTree before the show for dinner and an exclusive pre-concert talk with Maestro Daniel Hege for just $30 per person. This also includes free parking. Contact the BPO Office to reserve your spot today!

Pre-Concert Chat: Join us at 6:30pm in the Recital Hall at the Forum for an in-depth dive into the pieces being performed, as well as a special look into Beethoven’s hearing loss by Audiologist, Dr. Rebecca Jacob.

http://binghamtonphilharmonic.org/upcoming-concerts-pg.html