Driftwood bandmates to perform Americana music at Binghamton University

From Binghamton University:

BINGHAMTON, NY – Binghamton University’s Music Department will present an evening of Americana music, featuring members of nationally touring folk-rock band Driftwood, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, in Casadesus Recital Hall, in the Fine Arts Building, on campus.

The concert will include a variety of original and traditional Americana songs stripped down to be presented with two acoustic guitars and two voices by Driftwood founding members Joe Kollar and Dan Forsyth.

Tickets are $10 general public; $7 faculty/staff/seniors/alumni/veterans; and free for students. Tickets are available at the door before the show. For more info on the show, visit music.binghamton.edu. For more info on Driftwood, visit www.driftwoodtheband.com

