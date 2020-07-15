Drainage Improvement Project to Begin Next Week in Pike and Stevens Townships, Bradford County

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation:

Montoursville, PA – A drainage improvement project is set to begin next week on Route 467 in Pike and Stevens Townships, Bradford County.

On Monday, July 13, the contractor, Plum Contracting, Inc., will begin installation of a pipe underdrain from approximately 300 feet south of the intersection with Route 1010 (CC Allis Road) in Pike Township and will continue to the intersection with Route 706 in Stevens Township.

Motorists should expect alternating single lane restrictions with flagging. Work will be completed during daylight hours.

Work on the 2.17-mile project is expected to be completed by mid-August of 2020, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, expect delays, stay alert, watch for changing traffic patterns, and drive with caution through the work zone.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, and relevant training.

