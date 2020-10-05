Downtown Binghamton Courtyard Market Results in Big Impact on Small Businesses

From The Downtown Binghamton Courtyard Market:

BINGHAMTON, NY: The Downtown Binghamton Courtyard Market (DBCM) returned to the “Metrocenter Courtyard”, located across the street from Gorgeous Washington Street in downtown Binghamton earlier this summer. After twelve weeks of Tuesday night markets, DBCM is shutting down for the season – but not first without reflection of the big impact on small businesses.

Eliana Epstein, Market Manager says: “We’re incredibly proud of the impact the small market has had this season. Our participating vendors grew by 50% and many hobby businesses launched into full blown businesses with the support and exposure at the Downtown Binghamton Courtyard Market. We’re very proud of Triple J farm who received national recognition on NPR and other hobby businesses that took their businesses to the next level with exposure and support from the DBCM. Babushka Eats expanded their product line and existing businesses like the West side’s Carribean Patty World says, “we’ve made new customers at our store from customers and relationships at the market”

DBCM had many positive community impacts such as increasing food security downtown, new businesses developing, supporting the employment of over 30 employees (many of which are new jobs as a result of the market) and increased foot traffic downtown to support our communities’ other small businesses and restaurants – “the impact of community and collaboration has been the biggest “win” for us”, says Kaitlyn Sirna – Market President.

One Vendor said “ Person to person conversations and being able to connect through the story I present, which is great to have that ability during this time” There’s a sense of community that is built in direct to consumer sales that you can’t find at big stores. Tom Lewis, Market Vice President and Community Food Coordinator at the Rural Health Network says, “Well-being is a complex interaction of factors that includes health, environment, and social engagement, which is essential to our mission. We’re seeing this unfold as businesses develop regular customers and relationships with their community“.

Additionally, DBCM has provided a place of collaboration, and solidarity, amongst small businesses. De Colores Cookies y Mas regularly purchases fresh eggs from Triple J Farms and seasonal vegetables from VINES farm and other vendors to incorporate into their baked goods which range from sweet to savory. Other collaborations evolved like DBCM co-hosting “the Black Fly Market” — a Saturday evening market to support Black and Minority owned businesses. The next Black Fly Market is scheduled for Saturday, October 17, 2020 from 4-7pm.

While the DBCM is coming to an end this season, they will be back in 2021 at the Metrocenter Courtyard. DBCM reminds the community to support small businesses — which in turn support the development and growth of our community.