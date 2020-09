From The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth Services:

WHITNEY POINT, NY – The Broome County Department of Parks, Recreation and Youth

Services has announced Dorchester Park will be closed on September 8th and 9th for paving

operations.



The park will reopen to Broome County residents on September 10th.

For information on all parks in Broome County head to http://gobroomecounty.com/parks