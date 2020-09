From the office of Governor Andrew Cuomo:

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo today announced that Li-Cycle Incorporated, a North America based lithium-ion battery resource recovery company, will further grow its operations in New York State. The company will invest over $175 million dollars in a lithium-ion battery recycling 'Hub' on a 15.4-acre parcel of land at Eastman Business Park (EBP). This is in addition to its Li-Cycle's first US 'Spoke' operation already located at the park in Monroe County. The company has committed to creating at least 100 new jobs at the Hub, in addition to the 23 who will be working at the Spoke facility. In January of 2020, Empire State Development announced that Li-Cycle would establish its first US-based facility in New York State in an effort to tap into the robust lithium-ion battery supply chain and ecosystem in Rochester, New York and the USA. Li-Cycle plans to begin construction on the Hub facility in 2021.