From the Delaware County Board of Supervisors:

The next Delaware County Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative committee virtual meetingis scheduled for Friday, February 12th, at 1pm. This meeting will be livestreamed on the DelawareCounty NY YouTube channel. The YouTube link for the meeting will be shared once generatedapproximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting. This link will be shared via the DelawareCounty NY Government Facebook group and page. Please join the group or follow the page for updates and subscribe to the YouTube channel fornotifications.