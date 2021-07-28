Don’t miss these events coming up at the Phelps Mansion Museum!

From the Phelps Mansion Museum:

The Civil War in Binghamton and Northeastern PA in the Civil WarJuly 31st @ 6pm EJ Murphy is an educator and public historian from Scranton, Pennsylvania. He is the Project Coordinator for the Waverly Community House’s Destination Freedom: Underground Railroad Walking Tour of Waverly program and teaches social studies at the Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School in Scranton.EJ will discuss the Destination Freedom: Underground Railroad Walking Tour of Waverly program as well as the Civil War era connections between Binghamton, Waverly, and the rest of Northeastern Pennsylvania.
Tickets are available by phone, at the door, or online at phelpsmansion.org/events.
Purchase SeatsNon-Members $10.00 USD Members $8.00 USD
Albany Bus TripAugust 25th @ 9:00am – 9:00pmFundraiser Bus Trip to the New York State Capitol Building and the New York State MuseumExplore the historic NYS Capitol Building with a guided tour and then explore the NYS Museum at your leisure.Seating is limited to 30 guests. Tickets for the trip are $75.00 each. $45 for the bus; $30 goes to the museum.On Wednesday, August 25th, we will offer donuts and coffee beginning at 9am at the Phelps Mansion Museum. The bus will depart at 9:30am for Albany.

**Please note the Empire State Plaza is very large and will require a lot of walking and standing. There will be time after the Capitol Tour to explore around the Capitol and the Empire State Plaza if you wish to do so**The remainder of the itinerary and seat tickets can be found online at phelpsmansion.org/events.
**Covid restrictions apply! If you are not vaccinated, please wear a mask inside the building!**
We hope to see you there!

