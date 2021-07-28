Don’t miss these events coming up at the Phelps Mansion Museum!

|From the Phelps Mansion Museum:
The Civil War in Binghamton and Northeastern PA in the Civil WarJuly 31st @ 6pm EJ Murphy is an educator and public historian from Scranton, Pennsylvania. He is the Project Coordinator for the Waverly Community House’s Destination Freedom: Underground Railroad Walking Tour of Waverly program and teaches social studies at the Howard Gardner Multiple Intelligence Charter School in Scranton.EJ will discuss the Destination Freedom: Underground Railroad Walking Tour of Waverly program as well as the Civil War era connections between Binghamton, Waverly, and the rest of Northeastern Pennsylvania.
|Purchase SeatsNon-Members $10.00 USD Members $8.00 USD
|Albany Bus TripAugust 25th @ 9:00am – 9:00pmFundraiser Bus Trip to the New York State Capitol Building and the New York State MuseumExplore the historic NYS Capitol Building with a guided tour and then explore the NYS Museum at your leisure.Seating is limited to 30 guests. Tickets for the trip are $75.00 each. $45 for the bus; $30 goes to the museum.On Wednesday, August 25th, we will offer donuts and coffee beginning at 9am at the Phelps Mansion Museum. The bus will depart at 9:30am for Albany.
**Please note the Empire State Plaza is very large and will require a lot of walking and standing. There will be time after the Capitol Tour to explore around the Capitol and the Empire State Plaza if you wish to do so**The remainder of the itinerary and seat tickets can be found online at phelpsmansion.org/events.
|**Covid restrictions apply! If you are not vaccinated, please wear a mask inside the building!**
