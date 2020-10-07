Donate blood with the Red Cross to help those fighting breast cancer

From the American Red Cross:

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.

Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.

Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners. *Terms and conditions apply. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.

Blood donations play a crucial role in cancer treatment

Diane Doehrman began donating blood during college. In the years following, she became a platelet donor and even helped start blood drives in her community.

More recently, Doehrman’s been on the receiving end of blood donations. Fourteen years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she has an incurable cancer, malignant mixed Müllerian tumor.

“As a cancer patient, I had to have blood transfusions several times when the chemotherapy treatments have destroyed my immune system,” she said. “I am so very thankful for the donations from others. It can truly save a life.”

Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. In fact, patients fighting cancer need more blood than those with any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply.

Important COVID-19 information for donors

The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a

type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.

COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31:

Broome

Binghamton

10/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Binghamton Armory, 85 West End Ave.

10/21/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Chenango Fire Company, 86 Castle Creek Rd

10/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Pointe Church, 126 East Service Road

Conklin

10/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Conklin Volunteer Fire Department, 1034 Conklin Rd

Deposit

10/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Deposit United Methodist Church, 107 Second Street

Endicott

10/17/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave

10/28/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 306 Odell Ave

10/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 731 Hooper Road

Harpursville

10/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Harpursville Baptist Church, 41 Cumber Road

Johnson City

10/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Traditions at the Glen, Hotel & Spa, 4101 Watson Blvd

10/16/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

10/16/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sarah Jane Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main Street

10/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

10/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive

Vestal

10/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Quality Inn and Suites at the Vestal, 4105 Vestal Parkway East

10/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows School Building, 801 Main Street

10/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main Street

Windsor

10/28/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Windsor Middle School & A F Palmer Elementary, 213 Main Street

_______________

Tioga

Owego

10/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge No 1595, 3 Goodrich Road

10/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hallow Road

Waverly

10/23/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street

_______________

Tompkins

Dryden

10/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road

10/21/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Dryden Fire Department, 26 North Street

Ithaca

10/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

10/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

10/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tompkins County Library, 101 E Green Street

10/22/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1019 N. Cayuga Street

10/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

10/26/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street

10/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

10/31/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd

Trumansburg

10/24/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Arthur E. Bouton Post 770, 4431 Seneca Road

_______________

Susquehanna

Harford

10/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Harford Volunteer Fire Company, Fair Hill Road

New Milford

10/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., South New Milford Baptist Church, 2967 Harford Rd