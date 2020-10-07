Donate blood with the Red Cross to help those fighting breast cancer

From the American Red Cross:
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — During Breast Cancer Awareness Month this October, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to band together to provide hope and healing to patients fighting cancer by giving blood or platelets. In appreciation, those who come to give Oct. 15-Nov. 11 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card* via email, courtesy of Suburban Propane.
Donors are asked to make appointments by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Donors of all blood types are urged to help ensure a stable supply for cancer patients and others this fall. To thank those who come to give in October, the Red Cross is also offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners. *Terms and conditions apply. More information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Unite.
Blood donations play a crucial role in cancer treatment
Diane Doehrman began donating blood during college. In the years following, she became a platelet donor and even helped start blood drives in her community.
More recently, Doehrman’s been on the receiving end of blood donations. Fourteen years ago, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Now she has an incurable cancer, malignant mixed Müllerian tumor.
“As a cancer patient, I had to have blood transfusions several times when the chemotherapy treatments have destroyed my immune system,” she said. “I am so very thankful for the donations from others. It can truly save a life.”
Cancer patients undergoing surgery and chemotherapy may require red blood cell or platelet transfusions. In fact, patients fighting cancer need more blood than those with any other disease, using nearly one-quarter of the nation’s blood supply.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
The Red Cross is testing blood, platelet and plasma donations for COVID-19 antibodies. The test may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual developed COVID-19 symptoms. Red Cross antibody tests will be helpful to identify individuals who have COVID-19 antibodies and may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Convalescent plasma is a
type of blood donation collected from COVID-19 survivors that have antibodies that may help patients who are actively fighting the virus.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test. To protect the health and safety of Red Cross staff and donors, it is important that individuals who do not feel well or believe they may be ill with COVID-19 postpone donation.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions – including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Oct. 15-31:
Broome
Binghamton
10/17/2020: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Binghamton Armory, 85 West End Ave.
10/21/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m., Chenango Fire Company, 86 Castle Creek Rd
10/29/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., North Pointe Church, 126 East Service Road
Conklin
10/16/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Conklin Volunteer Fire Department, 1034 Conklin Rd
Deposit
10/19/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Deposit United Methodist Church, 107 Second Street
Endicott
10/17/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Central United Methodist Church, 17 Nanticoke Ave
10/28/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., St. Anthony of Padua Parish, 306 Odell Ave
10/29/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., Our Saviour Lutheran Church, 731 Hooper Road
Harpursville
10/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Harpursville Baptist Church, 41 Cumber Road
Johnson City
10/15/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Traditions at the Glen, Hotel & Spa, 4101 Watson Blvd
10/16/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive
10/16/2020: 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., Sarah Jane Memorial United Methodist Church, 308 Main Street
10/23/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive
10/30/2020: 11:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., American Red Cross, 365 Harry L Drive
Vestal
10/28/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Quality Inn and Suites at the Vestal, 4105 Vestal Parkway East
10/29/2020: 12 p.m. – 6 p.m., Our Lady of Sorrows School Building, 801 Main Street
10/30/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Vestal United Methodist Church, 328 Main Street
Windsor
10/28/2020: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m., Windsor Middle School & A F Palmer Elementary, 213 Main Street
_______________
Tioga
Owego
10/15/2020: 12:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., Moose Lodge No 1595, 3 Goodrich Road
10/30/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., Lakeview Chapel, 185 Day Hallow Road
Waverly
10/23/2020: 1:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m., Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street
_______________
Tompkins
Dryden
10/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Dryden Veterans Mem Home, 2272 Dryden Road
10/21/2020: 2:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Dryden Fire Department, 26 North Street
Ithaca
10/20/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd
10/22/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd
10/22/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., Tompkins County Library, 101 E Green Street
10/22/2020: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1019 N. Cayuga Street
10/26/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd
10/26/2020: 12 p.m. – 5 p.m., First Unitarian Society of Ithaca, 306 N. Aurora Street
10/27/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd
10/31/2020: 10 a.m. – 3 p.m., The Shops at Ithaca Mall, 40 Catherwood Rd
Trumansburg
10/24/2020: 8 a.m. – 1 p.m., Arthur E. Bouton Post 770, 4431 Seneca Road
_______________
Susquehanna
Harford
10/21/2020: 1 p.m. – 6 p.m., Harford Volunteer Fire Company, Fair Hill Road
New Milford
10/20/2020: 2 p.m. – 7 p.m., South New Milford Baptist Church, 2967 Harford Rd