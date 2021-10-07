DMV Columbus Day Weekend Closures

From the Broome County Department of Motor Vehicles:

Binghamton, NY. All Broome County Department of Motor Vehicles Offices will be closed

Saturday, October 9, 2021 and Monday, October 11, 2021 in observance of Columbus Day.

All the County’s DMV Offices will resume summer hours on Tuesday, October 12, 2021.

As a reminder, all DMV offices stop processing transactions 15 minutes before the posted

closing time, but staff are available to answer questions and hand out forms until the office

is closed.



Please go to https://broomecountyclerk.setmore.com to book an appointment at the

Binghamton or Endicott DMV offices.

For more information on the Broome County DMV’s locations, hours, and available

services, please visit www.gobroomecounty.com/DMV.