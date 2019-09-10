DMV and Greater Chamber of Commerce contest initiative

From: The Office of Joseph Mihalko, County Clerk

County Clerk Mihalko and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce Announce Another Gift Card Promotion in Partnership with Michelangelo’s Pizzeria and Restaurant

County Clerk Joseph Mihalko and the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce (GBCC) are pleased to announce that Janice Simone of Endwell won the drawing for a donated $50 gift card to Michelangelo’s Pizzeria.



“I’m excited to win this gift card,” said Janice Simone. “I am glad I chose to renew my DMV paperwork locally.”



Because of the successful August promotion to encourage local residents to use the DMV drop boxes and the local mail in program, County Clerk Joseph Mihalko, the Greater Binghamton Chamber of Commerce and Michelangelo’s Pizzeria are partnering again for a drawing for a $50 gift card to Michelangelo’s Pizzeria (465 Court St, Binghamton, NY 13904).



All driver’s license renewals and vehicle registration renewals that are dropped off at one of the six DMV “drop boxes” around the County (listed below) or that are mailed in to the Binghamton DMV (81 Chenango Street, Binghamton, NY 13901) in August will be eligible to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card to Michelangelo’s Pizzeria. The winner will be drawn randomly and announced in early October.



The six DMV “drop boxes” are located at: • Broome County Office Building at 60 Hawley Street in Binghamton • Broome West Senior Center at 2801 Wayne Street in Endwell • Eastern Broome Senior Center at 27 Golden Lane in Harpursville • First Ward Senior Center at 226 Clinton Street in Binghamton • Johnson City Senior Center at 30 Brocton Street in Johnson City • Northern Broome Senior Center at 12 Strongs Place in Whitney Point

Before you renew your driver’s license or vehicle registration online, or mail it in to New York State, please consider using one of Broome County’s six DMV “drop boxes” or our renewal by mail program, so you can be entered into the September drawing!

