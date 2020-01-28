District to host “Vaping 101: A Conversation Around the Topic of Youth Vaping”

From the Maine-Endwell School District:

What is vaping? Could you spot the signs of vaping and substance use in your child’s bedroom? What are the physical effects of vaping on youth?

Join us for a conversation about the use and physical impact of e-cigarettes and what you can do to help your teen avoid this risky behavior.

The Maine-Endwell School District will host “Vaping 101: A Conversation Around the Topic of Youth Vaping,” 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., Feb. 12 at Maine-Endwell Middle School, 1119 Farm to Market Rd., Endwell.

The event is open to the public and recommended for adults only due to program content. Childcare will be provided for children 5 years and older.

From 5:30 to 6:20 p.m. adults will have the chance to explore a “Hidden Mischief Room” for signs of vaping and substance use.

Participants will search for hidden drug and vaping paraphernalia, while learning about concealment methods and drug culture references.

A discussion on a variety of topics around vaping will begin at 6:30 p.m., followed by a question and answer period.

Topics include E-cigarette basics (what vaping devices look like, nicotine types and aerosol ingredients); usage among youth locally and nationally; physical impacts on the teen brain and heart; concealment methods and a discussion of the Hidden Mischief Room; as well as available resources and solutions.

Refreshments will be served.

Along with the school district, the event is sponsored by Broome County Legislator Jason Shaw, Broome County Health Department’s Tobacco Free Broome & Tioga Program, and the Family & Children’s Counseling Services.

(Members of the media are invited to the event.) For more information call Superintendent Jason Van Fossen, 754-1400, ext. 2311, or jvanfossen@me.stier.org