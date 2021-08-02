Discovery Center of the Southern Tier Welcomes New Executive Director Dr. Brenda Myers

Binghamton, New York – The Discovery Center of the Southern Tier is excited to announce the appointment of Dr. Brenda Myers as Executive Director.

Dr. Myers brings over 36 years of experience in education, leadership, and instruction, having served most recently as Superintendent of Schools and Chief Academic Officer for districts in both New York and Connecticut.

Dr. Myers is an accomplished researcher and practitioner of social cognitive theory and instructional design, whose work has focused on applied research and how children think and feel about learning.

Throughout her career, she has supported children’s development through successful community and agency collaboration.

“The Discovery Center had many qualified applicants,” said Erik Jones, President of the Discovery Center Board of Directors, “and it was Dr. Myers’ demonstrated leadership experience, dedication to education, and passion for children to have access to experiential learning that convinced our Board that she is exceptionally qualified for this role.”

Dr. Myers “I am incredibly humbled and honored to join the Discovery Center’s outstanding team of board members, staff, donors, and volunteers, committed to fostering the development and well-being of all children. The Discovery Center is a community gem, with a legacy of building memories with children and their families. Never have the needs of children been greater and the Discovery Center is well-positioned to increase access and opportunities for all children. Together we will expand our promise to ensure all children thrive through play, imagination, and hands on learning experiences.”

“The Discovery Center extends its deep appreciation and gratitude for the service and commitment of our Interim Executive Director, Cheryl Dutko, who will be continuing with the Discovery Center as Assistant Executive Director,” said Jones.

Dr. Myers will be officially starting her new role on Wednesday, August 4th, and is looking forward to meeting with the community during An Evening of Wine and Roses being held on Thursday, August 5th, from 6 to 8 pm, at the Discovery Center.

An Evening of Wine and Roses is an annual fundraising event to celebrate the Story Garden.

Join us for an evening of good conversation and wine in the unique and beloved setting of the Story Garden. Tickets are still available for purchase.

For more information, please visit the website of the Discovery Center at thediscoverycenter.org.

