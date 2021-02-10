Digital Sales, Drive-Thru Booths, Grubhub Delivery: Girl Scouts Sell Cookies Creatively During COVID-19

From the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways:

Cicero, N.Y. — The 2021 Girl Scout Cookie Program® for troops in the Girl Scouts of NYPENN Pathways (GSNYPENN) Council has been extended from Sunday, March 21 to Sunday, March 28. Local girls are getting creative to get their iconic treats safely in the hands of customers during their largest annual fundraiser which powers activities, community service, experiences, programming and more. All funds raised stay local.

Cookies officially arrive across the council’s 26-county footprint this week. Stock fulfills customer pre-orders, drive-thru booths, a new collaboration with Grubhub and National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend (February 19-21) which celebrates the learning, excitement and fun selling cookies has powered for girls for 104 years.

The Girl Scout Cookie Program is the largest girl-led entrepreneurial program in the world. Girls develop important life and leadership skills—goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics—for a lifetime of success. This year, girls are flexing their entrepreneurial and leadership skills even further as they overcome challenges to more traditional face-to-face and walk-up sales in light of the pandemic.

Learn how to connect with GSNYPENN troops selling cookies and locate local drive-thru booths by visiting buygirlscoutcookiesnow.com.

Digital Contactless Sales

Girl Scouts use a personal Digital Cookie online order link to connect with friends, family and neighbors. Cookies are delivered no-contact or shipped direct for a fee. Many girls are utilizing platforms like FaceTime and Zoom to host virtual cookie booths. New this year are troop ordering links, which can be searched by zip code on the online Cookie Finder or iOS and Android app to order from a local troop for direct shipment.

Drive-Thru Booths & Community Partners

Cookie Finder allows cookie fans to enter their zip code to locate community drive-thru booths for contactless sales. Troops are partnering with businesses and organizations in their communities to host drive-thrus. Some businesses are also assisting troops with cookie sales through their locations. All proceeds go back to the troop.

Most troops accept cash and credit/debit cards at their drive-thrus. A sampling of locations across GSNYPENN (use the Cookie Finder to locate even more) includes:

Binghamton, NY (Broome County) – Troop 30414 partnering with Binghamton Fluorescent; February 13, 20 from 12-4 p.m.

Central Square, NY (Oswego County) – Troop 60878 partnering with Red Onion Grocery & Pizzeria; February 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Green Acres Lanes; February 27-28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Chittenango, NY (Madison County) – Troop 60885 partnering with Hamlet Diner; February 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and February 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Jordan, NY (Onondaga County) – Troops 60002 and 10529 partnering with Jordan-Elbridge Community Center; February 21, 28, March 7, 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and February 13, March 13 from 12-3 p.m.

New Hartford, NY (Oneida County) – Utica/Rome/New Hartford area troops partnering with Sangertown Square; February 13 from 3-6 p.m.; February 14, 21, 28, March 7, 14 from 12-6 p.m.; February 19, 26 from 4-7 p.m.; February 20, 27, March 6 from 12-6 p.m.; March 13 from 12-3 p.m.



Painted Post, NY (Steuben County) – Troop 60470 partnering with United Church of Painted Post; February 20 from 1-5 p.m. and Beartown Peaches ‘n Cream; February 20 from 1-3 p.m.

Syracuse, NY (Onondaga County) – Service Unit 120 partnering with Onondaga Community College; Saturdays, February 13-March 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.