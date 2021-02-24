From the Tioga Arts Council:

Diagrams Sketched on the Wind: An Exhibit of Visual Art & Poetry in Conversation will open on Friday, March 5, from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. at Tioga Arts Council’s gallery located at 179 Front St. in Owego.

Ekphrastic poetry describes visual art; it’s a practice in Western culture at least as old as Homer’s description of Achilles’ shield in the Iliad. The dialogue between poets and visual artists has led to some of our greatest art.

In the tradition of ekphrasis, this exhibit and chapbook assemble visual work created in and around Tioga County and pairs it with poetic responses to that work. The poets represented herein come from the southern tier of New York and from Washington, Virginia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Alabama, and Manhattan. Each poet approaches the visual art they are engaging from a different angle. There are 11 artists and 10 poets featured in this exhibition.

The exhibition will open during Owego First Friday, but there will be no formal reception. All visitors are required to wear masks and observe social distancing while in the gallery. Groups of four or more are encouraged to make an appointment before visiting. (Otherwise, your group may be asked to wait outside.)

After the opening, the exhibition will run from March 6 – 27, 2021, Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. in Owego. It will also be available online at www.tiogaartscouncil.org/exhibitionsDiagrams Sketched on the Wind: An Exhibit of Visual Art & Poetry in Conversation4 and on social media. Artwork and chapbooks will be for sale in the gallery. For additional information, please contact: