Devin Spears Talent Showcase Scholarship Fundraiser

The EPAC Kids Theater Workshop presents a TALENT SHOWCASE,

Saturday, March 14th at 3pm, for the Devin Spears Scholarship Fund!

All the proceeds from the showcase benefit the “Devin Spears Memorial Scholarship Fund”.

The fund awards scholarships to local graduating high school seniors pursuing higher education in the arts, every year.

The EPAC Devin Spears Memorial Scholarship was established to honor the memory of Devin Spears, a member of the EPAC Kids Theater Workshop who starred as Dorothy in the workshop’s 2001 production of “The Wiz.”

Devin and her mother Valerie were tragically killed in 2002. Many thanks to all who assisted in this year’s fundraising event! Since its inception, the EPAC Devin Spears Scholarship Fund has awarded over $49,000 in scholarships to graduating high school seniors.

“It’s very gratifying to be able to help the young people of our community pursue their dreams,” says EPAC Director Patrick Foti. “It’s just another way that illustrates how community theater helps make our community a better place to live. Our heartiest congratulations go out to the recipients.”

The showcase will feature songs, dances and instrumentals by talented young performers from the EPAC’s Kids Theater Workshop and EPAC School for the Performing Arts, as well as some returning EPAC alumni!

There is also a great basket raffle with many different themed gift baskets up for raffle, to benefit the scholarship fund.

Those wishing to contribute to the Devin Spears Scholarship Fund can donate a gift basket to be raffled or send their donations payable to EPAC Devin Spears Scholarship Fund,

102 Washington Ave., Endicott, NY.



This years showcase will be Saturday, March 14th at 3pm.

$5 General Admission tickets will be available at the

EPAC Box office (ONLY) 102 Washington Ave. Endicott, NY

Call 607-785-8903 or visit www.endicottarts.com for more info.

Graduating high school seniors pursuing an education in the arts should contact their high school guidance counselor or EPAC for scholarship application forms for 2020. Call 785-8903 for more information or email epacoffice102@gmail.com