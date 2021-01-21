Devils to host Hershey Bears in Home Opener

From the The Binghamton Devils:

NEWARK – The Binghamton Devils today announced that they will host the Hershey Bears in the home opener on Friday, February 5 at 7:00 p.m. inside RWJ Barnabas Health Hockey House.

All games this season will be aired live on Fox Sports Radio 1430 Binghamton, the iHeartRadio app, Binghamton Devils app and website, and pay-per-view on AHLTV.

Stay current with the latest team news by visiting www.binghamtondevils.com or downloading the team’s Mobile App for Apple and Android devices. Follow the Devils all year long on Facebook (/bingdevils), Twitter (@BingDevils), and Instagram (@bingdevils).