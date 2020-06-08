Devils, Jack Sherman Toyota to host virtual car giveaway

From The Binghamton Devils:

BINGHAMTON N.Y. – The Binghamton Devils and Jack Sherman Toyota have teamed up to host the Chuck-a-Puck car giveaway during a virtual event on Wednesday, June 24 at 5:30 p.m. Additionally, with six home games canceled, fans will also have six additional opportunities to qualify to win the car.

Starting Monday, June 8, the Binghamton Devils will be taking online donations HERE with all the proceeds going to help rebuild the OurSpace Playground at Rec Park. Donations will be a minimum of $5.00 and every dollar is an enter-to-win for one of the remaining six spots. Donations will be accepted until Friday, June 19, at 4:00 p.m. The money generated at games that were played during the regular season will still be given to the STHA and SUNY Broome.

“Jack Sherman Toyota is disappointed that the American Hockey League season was canceled.” said Mike Corey, President of Jack Sherman Toyota. “After working with the Devils, we are extremely happy to continue this great contest and to support local charities. We feel this new format, while unique, will be equally entertaining to the public. Best of luck to all contestants.”

The six remaining contestants will be announced on the Binghamton Devils Facebook page on Saturday, June 20 at 6:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, June 24, at 5:30 p.m., the 2020 Chuck-a-Puck finals will be held at Jack Sherman Toyota on Court St. in Binghamton. All qualified participants to win the car will be invited via Zoom to pick their key(s) in anonymously numbered bags. The finals will be broadcast live on the Binghamton Devils Facebook page.

