Devils Announce 34-Game Regular-Season Schedule

From The Binghamton Devils:

NEWARK – The Binghamton Devils today announced the release of the club’s 34-game schedule for the 2020-21 season, set to begin on Friday, February 5 against the Hershey Bears.

All 34 games will be aired live on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton, the Binghamton Devils mobile app, iHeartRadio mobile app, binghamtondevils.com, and pay-per-view on AHLTV.

In addition, the Devils will host preseason games on Friday, January 29 against Hershey at 7:00 p.m. and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, February 1 at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.

GMDAYDATETIMEOPPONENTLOCATION
1FridayFeb. 57:00 p.m.vs. Hershey BearsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
2SaturdayFeb. 65:00 p.m.at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsMohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
3WednesdayFeb. 107:00 p.m.vs. Lehigh Valley PhantomsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
4SaturdayFeb. 134:00 p.m.vs. Utica CometsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
5FridayFeb. 197:00 p.m.vs. Lehigh Valley PhantomsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
6SaturdayFeb. 207:05 p.m.at Lehigh Valley PhantomsPPL Center
7FridayFeb. 267:00 p.m.vs. Hershey BearsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
8SaturdayFeb. 274:00 p.m.at Hershey BearsGIANT Center
9SaturdayMar. 64:00 p.m.vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
10SundayMar. 74:00 p.m.at Hershey BearsGIANT Center
11WednesdayMar. 107:00 p.m.vs. Lehigh Valley PhantomsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
12FridayMar. 127:00 p.m.vs. Hershey BearsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
13SaturdayMar. 137:05 p.m.at Lehigh Valley PhantomsPPL Center
14WednesdayMar. 177:05 p.m.at Lehigh Valley PhantomsPPL Center
15SaturdayMar. 204:00 p.m.vs. Hershey BearsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
16SundayMar. 214:00 p.m.at Hershey BearsGIANT Center
17FridayMar. 267:00 p.m.vs. Lehigh Valley PhantomsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
18SaturdayMar. 277:05 p.m.at Lehigh Valley PhantomsPPL Center
19WednesdayMar. 317:00 p.m.vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
20SaturdayApr. 31:00 p.m.at Hershey BearsGIANT Center
21WednesdayApr. 77:00 p.m.vs. Hershey BearsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
22FridayApr. 97:00 p.m.vs. Lehigh Valley PhantomsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
23SaturdayApr. 105:00 p.m.at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsMohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
24SaturdayApr. 171:00 p.m.at Hershey BearsGIANT Center
25WednesdayApr. 217:00 p.m.at Utica CometsAdirondack Bank Center
26FridayApr. 237:00 p.m.vs. Lehigh Valley PhantomsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
27SaturdayApr. 247:05 p.m.at Lehigh Valley PhantomsPPL Center
28FridayApr. 307:00 p.m.vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
29SaturdayMay 17:05 p.m.at Lehigh Valley PhantomsMohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
30FridayMay 77:00 p.m.vs. Hershey BearsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
31SaturdayMay 85:00 p.m.at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton PenguinsMohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
32WednesdayMay 127:00 p.m.vs. Lehigh Valley PhantomsRWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
33SaturdayMay 151:00 p.m.at Hershey BearsGIANT Center
34SundayMay 161:00 p.m.at Lehigh Valley PhantomsPPL Center

