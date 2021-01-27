Devils Announce 34-Game Regular-Season Schedule

From The Binghamton Devils:

NEWARK – The Binghamton Devils today announced the release of the club’s 34-game schedule for the 2020-21 season, set to begin on Friday, February 5 against the Hershey Bears.

All 34 games will be aired live on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton, the Binghamton Devils mobile app, iHeartRadio mobile app, binghamtondevils.com, and pay-per-view on AHLTV.

In addition, the Devils will host preseason games on Friday, January 29 against Hershey at 7:00 p.m. and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, February 1 at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.