Devils Announce 34-Game Regular-Season Schedule

From The Binghamton Devils:
NEWARK – The Binghamton Devils today announced the release of the club’s 34-game schedule for the 2020-21 season, set to begin on Friday, February 5 against the Hershey Bears.
All 34 games will be aired live on Fox Sports 1430 Binghamton, the Binghamton Devils mobile app, iHeartRadio mobile app, binghamtondevils.com, and pay-per-view on AHLTV.
In addition, the Devils will host preseason games on Friday, January 29 against Hershey at 7:00 p.m. and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Monday, February 1 at 4:00 p.m. Both games will be inside RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House.
|GM
|DAY
|DATE
|TIME
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|1
|Friday
|Feb. 5
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Hershey Bears
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|2
|Saturday
|Feb. 6
|5:00 p.m.
|at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|3
|Wednesday
|Feb. 10
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|4
|Saturday
|Feb. 13
|4:00 p.m.
|vs. Utica Comets
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|5
|Friday
|Feb. 19
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|6
|Saturday
|Feb. 20
|7:05 p.m.
|at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|PPL Center
|7
|Friday
|Feb. 26
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Hershey Bears
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|8
|Saturday
|Feb. 27
|4:00 p.m.
|at Hershey Bears
|GIANT Center
|9
|Saturday
|Mar. 6
|4:00 p.m.
|vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|10
|Sunday
|Mar. 7
|4:00 p.m.
|at Hershey Bears
|GIANT Center
|11
|Wednesday
|Mar. 10
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|12
|Friday
|Mar. 12
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Hershey Bears
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|13
|Saturday
|Mar. 13
|7:05 p.m.
|at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|PPL Center
|14
|Wednesday
|Mar. 17
|7:05 p.m.
|at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|PPL Center
|15
|Saturday
|Mar. 20
|4:00 p.m.
|vs. Hershey Bears
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|16
|Sunday
|Mar. 21
|4:00 p.m.
|at Hershey Bears
|GIANT Center
|17
|Friday
|Mar. 26
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|18
|Saturday
|Mar. 27
|7:05 p.m.
|at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|PPL Center
|19
|Wednesday
|Mar. 31
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|20
|Saturday
|Apr. 3
|1:00 p.m.
|at Hershey Bears
|GIANT Center
|21
|Wednesday
|Apr. 7
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Hershey Bears
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|22
|Friday
|Apr. 9
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|23
|Saturday
|Apr. 10
|5:00 p.m.
|at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|24
|Saturday
|Apr. 17
|1:00 p.m.
|at Hershey Bears
|GIANT Center
|25
|Wednesday
|Apr. 21
|7:00 p.m.
|at Utica Comets
|Adirondack Bank Center
|26
|Friday
|Apr. 23
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|27
|Saturday
|Apr. 24
|7:05 p.m.
|at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|PPL Center
|28
|Friday
|Apr. 30
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|29
|Saturday
|May 1
|7:05 p.m.
|at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|30
|Friday
|May 7
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Hershey Bears
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|31
|Saturday
|May 8
|5:00 p.m.
|at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
|Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
|32
|Wednesday
|May 12
|7:00 p.m.
|vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|RWJBarnabas Health Hockey House
|33
|Saturday
|May 15
|1:00 p.m.
|at Hershey Bears
|GIANT Center
|34
|Sunday
|May 16
|1:00 p.m.
|at Lehigh Valley Phantoms
|PPL Center