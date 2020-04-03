Devils, Amerks, Comets and Crunch to host blood drives

From The Binghamton Devils:

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Binghamton Devils, Rochester Americans, Syracuse Crunch, and Utica Comets announced today that the teams have joined forces as part of the New York Hockey Gives Blood initiative, which will take place on Friday, April 17 from 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

The New York State American Hockey League teams have partnered with the American Red Cross and will convert a location in each team’s area into blood drives. The Devils, Americans, Comets, and Crunch teamed up to use their resources to help New York State maintain a healthy blood supply for hospital patients and shed light on one of the ways our communities can help.

“We’re honored to team up with the Americans, Crunch, Comets, and American Red Cross to assist during this tough time,” said Devils Vice President of Business Operations, Tom Mitchell. “It’s important to come together, not only as fans, but as an entire state to help meet the demand of blood. This is one of the most important and impactful days on our calendar right now, and we look forward to helping make a difference.”

Every fan who donates blood will receive a voucher for a FREE ticket for the 2020-21 season, a Dunkin’ gift card and is automatically entered to win an hour of free ice time courtesy of Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial Arena, zamboni ride during the 2020-21 season, and an autographed Cory Schneider stick!

American Red Cross

The Red Cross is grateful to the donors who have already given blood and made upcoming appointments, allowing them to meet immediate patient needs. However, during this uncertain time, eligible donors are encouraged to keep scheduled blood donation appointments and make new blood donation appointments for the weeks ahead to ensure a stable supply throughout this pandemic. The American Red Cross is excited to be able to hold events at such large venues during these times of need, especially during an unprecedented period in our society where social distancing is at the forefront of everyone’s minds.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to support Broome County. Our partnership with the Devils, Americans, Crunch, and Comets is very important to our local communities to ensure we can continue to meet all blood needs in the weeks to come,” said Esperanza Gutierrez, Broome County Account Manager for the American Red Cross. “As we continue to closely monitor the evolving situation of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID19), our commitment to operate blood drives in the safest way possible for our donors, volunteers and staff remains a top priority. We highly encourage appointments because we value your time. Contact 1-800-Red-Cross or visit www.redcrossblood.org (enter sponsor code BINGHAMTON) to make your appointment. Thank you for continuing to stand with us through this crisis. We look forward to our hometown hockey fans making a lifesaving difference across upstate New York.”

How and where to donate?

Each AHL market encourages all healthy individuals to consider taking part in this charitable event, and to do so by signing up at redcrossblood.org, entering sponsor code “Binghamton” and choosing a donation time. Individuals can also register via phone at 1-800-RED CROSS or via the Blood Donor app.

Binghamton Devils

Christ Episcopal Church

10 Henry St

Binghamton, NY 13901

Syracuse Crunch

Upstate Medical University Arena

515 Montgomery St

Syracuse, NY 13202

Rochester Americans

Location TBD

Utica Comets

Adirondack Bank Center

400 Oriskany St W

Utica, NY 13502

