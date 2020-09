Destination Weekend Events Schedule

From the Stoughton Farm:

Starting this Friday, October 2nd, 2020, our Friday and Saturday night hours will be extending until 10pm for the “Night MAiZE,” last admission is at 9pm. “Night MAiZE,” is one of our greatest attractions, as it adds the new challenge of navigating our eight acre maze after dark! Bring your flashlight, unless you’re brave!

Refreshments will be available, including our own homemade French fries, doughnuts and baked goods, along with fudge, cider, hamburgers, fresh popped kettle corn, and much more!