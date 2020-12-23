Despite social distancing, Vestal Marching Band finds a way to stay Happy Together!

From the Vestal Central School District:

Today Vestal Marching Band Director Gregory Harris shared a special video highlighting months

of practice remotely by 32 band members.



“Though the 2020 NYSFBC Fall Marching season was canceled,” said Mr. Harris, “our Vestal

Golden Bear Marching Band members just couldn’t BEAR the thought of being apart.”

He continues, “Each week, they met virtually for rehearsal, working together to create something

that they could call their own. After weeks of collaboration, music, laughs, and a few tears, VMB

2020 is proud to release their 2020 Fall Season Virtual Performance!”



Here is the YouTube link to their performance:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=IwAR22vMC1aKcCHrVpofv4xqrwmJQNAoH1kMKP2oiRm9C-PajC8L8lvQgMdA&v=RbMmRaJSv8Q&feature=youtu.be

While this fall was not ideal, or even an adequate replacement for all we do in our normal fall

season, it proved that no matter what, VMB is made of up resilient, dedicated, and passionate

students and staff. It’s also proven that, no matter the circumstances, we’re HAPPY TOGETHER!