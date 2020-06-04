Department of Justice Awards Nearly $400 Million for Law Enforcement Hiring to add to the roughly $994.7 Million NYS Police receive in total annually

Northern District of New York Police Agencies Receive Over $1.6 Million in Funding

ALBANY, NEW YORK – The Department of Justice yesterday announced nearly $400 million in grant funding through the Department’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) COPS Hiring Program (CHP). The Attorney General announced funding awards to 596 law enforcement agencies across the nation, which allows those agencies to hire 2,732 additional full-time law enforcement professionals. The awards announced today are inclusive of the $51 million announced in May as part of Operation Relentless Pursuit.

“The FY 2019 Executive Budget recommends $994.7 million in All Funds for the Division ($679.7 million General Fund; $74.8 million Special Revenue Funds – Federal; $123.7 million in Special Revenue Funds – Other; and $116.5 million in Capital Funds), an increase of $68.5 million from the prior year. This change reflects a net increase of $3.5 million in State Operations to accommodate the expanded mission to combat gang activity in Long Island. The $65 million increase in Capital Projects appropriations is to allow State Police sufficient authority for communications interoperability projects in the first instance (though costs will ultimately fall within DHSES budget once projects are complete) as well as for newly created Capital Equitable Sharing Funds.”

Link to NYS Division of Budget: https://www.budget.ny.gov/pubs/archive/fy19/exec/agencies/appropData/StatePoliceDivisionof.html

The Executive Budget recommends a workforce of 5,741 FTEs for the Division. This reflects a 30 FTE increase from FY 2018 and is attributed to additional positions needed to combat gang activity in Long Island, as well as for the timelier processing of sexual offense evidence kits, as signed by Chapter 500 of the Laws of 2016.

The following law enforcement agencies in our district are receiving grant funding:

Agency Amount City of Binghamton Police Department $250,000 Clinton County Sheriff’s Department $500,000 Fulton County Sheriff’s Department $125,000 Village of Owego Police Department $797,815

The complete list of awards can be found here.

Information provided by the Department of Justice and https://www.ny.gov/