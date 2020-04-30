Delta welcomes new staff members

From Delta Engineers, Architects, & Surveyors:

Endwell, NY – Ms. Madeline N. Byrne has joined the Endwell, NY office as Marketing Coordinator in the Business Development Group. She has an A.A.S. in Business Administration from SUNY Broome and has a B.S. in Business Administration from Binghamton University’s School of Management. Madeline brings two years of previous marketing experience and will be responsible for the development and coordination of local, state, and federal proposals, managing Delta’s social media accounts, assisting with the development of marketing collateral, and developing newsletter content.

Mr. Christopher S. Thomas has rejoined the Delta Endwell, NY office as a Project Manager in the Delta Facilities Engineering Group. Chris has over 20 years of structural design experience, as well as project and construction management expertise. He has recently returned to Delta after working as a Construction Project Manager at a firm in Syracuse. His current responsibilities are focused on project design and management oversight, resource and schedule coordination, client relations, and business development.

Mr. Jeffery M. Palermo, EIT has joined the Delta Endwell, NY office as an Engineer in the Transportation Engineering Group. He earned a B.S. in Civil Engineering from West Virginia University in 2012 and went on to work for the University as a Capital Construction Project Engineer for six years. In 2017, he moved back to the Southern Tier and worked as a designer for a local engineering firm. Jeffery creates construction documents, drawings, and specifications under the supervision of the Project Engineer.

Mr. Richard D. Bernard, EIT has joined the Delta Endwell, NY office as an Engineer in the Specialty Precast Group. Richard graduated from The Pennsylvania State University in 2015 with a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering. Richard earned his Engineer in Training title in 2017. His primary assignments are with Delta Precast, where he designs and manages a wide range of projects including precast concrete vaults, foundations, and culverts.

Mr. Frank Falank III has joined the Delta Endwell, NY office as an Engineer in the Specialty Precast Group. Frank has over 30 years of experience and is responsible for the structural design and detailing of precast concrete and other materials. He also designs and manages a wide range of projects including precast concrete vaults, foundations, and culverts.

Mr. Kurt J. Hakola, EIT has joined the Delta Endwell, NY office as an Engineer in the Facilities Engineering Structural Group. He earned his B.S. in Structural Design and Construction Engineering from The Pennsylvania State University. His primary responsibilities include designing, analyzing, and drafting a range of structural projects for a range of market segments including educational, governmental, residential and commercial clients and he has significant involvement in K-12 projects providing structural design services for a variety of local school districts and municipal structures.

Amanda C. Scholl has joined the Delta Endwell, NY office as an Administrative Assistant in the Specialty Precast Group. Amanda is originally from Utica, NY and attended Mohawk Valley Community College, where she received degrees in both Psychology and Human Services. Amanda supports the precast team by performing a variety of database maintenance and data entry tasks to ensure efficient office operation and an exceptional client experience. She also functions as a client liaison to assist the team with project start-up, close out, and overall coordination.